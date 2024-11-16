GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hexcel by 38.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.