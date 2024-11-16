GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,247 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Crown were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,306,000 after buying an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 153.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,374 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crown by 31.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,976,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after acquiring an additional 473,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,502 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Crown in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,157,399. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

