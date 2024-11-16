GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,271 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,478. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $215.57 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average of $191.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

