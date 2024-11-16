GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 36,209 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,209 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Design Therapeutics worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

