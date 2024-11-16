GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 66,445 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,445 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. This represents a 83.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,641,727 shares of company stock valued at $80,370,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

