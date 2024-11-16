GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

