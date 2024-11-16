GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.40% of Cooper-Standard worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE:CPS opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.74. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $685.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

