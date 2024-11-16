Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 10,941 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUGT. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth $253,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at about $696,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Stock Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

