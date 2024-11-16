Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.