Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,369 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

