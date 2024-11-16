Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,478 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

