Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

