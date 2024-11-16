Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,259 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

