Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,304 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 170,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period.

UTF opened at $24.90 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

