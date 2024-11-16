Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 7.17% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $231,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Stock Performance

JANH opened at $24.92 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (JANH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

