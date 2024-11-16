Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,127,000 after acquiring an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,428,000 after buying an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after buying an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

