Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $52.94.
About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
