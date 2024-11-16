Harbour Investments Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 1,690.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FESM. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 436.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $658.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

