Harbour Investments Inc. Has $633,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 21,306.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

