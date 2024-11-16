Harbour Investments Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 21,880.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILDR. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 105,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.