Harbour Investments Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after acquiring an additional 637,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

