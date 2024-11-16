Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $288.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.