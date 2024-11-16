Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

