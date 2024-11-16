Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $767,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $111.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $85.49 and a 1 year high of $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

