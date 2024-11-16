Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 264,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 189,509 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $7,127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 139.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 153,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the period.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.8 %
FJUL stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
