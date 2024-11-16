Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 308 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.