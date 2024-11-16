Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 38 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

McKesson stock opened at $606.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.80. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.