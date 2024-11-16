HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for MIRM

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIRM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,264.60. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.