HC Wainwright Estimates Scholar Rock Q3 Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.88.

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This represents a 37.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This trade represents a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,652,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 103.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 84,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

