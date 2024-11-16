HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $3,066,700.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $677.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,507.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $724.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.