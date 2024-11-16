HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $5.93 Average PT from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $714.39 million, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.62. HUYA has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 526.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 236.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $5,197,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $5,166,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

