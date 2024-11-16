Illumina’s (ILMN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $156.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $92.69 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.