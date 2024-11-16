Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,132,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

IRT opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.