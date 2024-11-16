Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $607,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

