Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 26.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 22.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 398,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 387,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

