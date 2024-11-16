Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $12,123,000.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24.

Shares of AXON opened at $599.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.27. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.78 and a twelve month high of $624.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $120,553,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,860,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

