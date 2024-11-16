International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) CEO Sells $2,512,946.70 in Stock

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

International Bancshares stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after buying an additional 55,406 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,476,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in International Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 905,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.