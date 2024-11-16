Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,931,000. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 280.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $41.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

