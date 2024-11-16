iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

