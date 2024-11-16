iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

