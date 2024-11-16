iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 151.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

