Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 130.99%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.