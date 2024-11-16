Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 21,834 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $599.35 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.78 and a 12-month high of $624.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 154.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.