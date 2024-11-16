Jessica Hertz Sells 26,672 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jessica Hertz sold 26,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.33, for a total value of C$4,009,702.63.

Shopify Stock Down 0.4 %

Shopify stock opened at C$152.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$72.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

