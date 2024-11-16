Joshua Kushner Acquires 276,040 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 276,040 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,031,262 shares in the company, valued at $68,324,537.96. This represents a 5.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Joshua Kushner purchased 358,619 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,927,425.06.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 507,009 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 73,185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

