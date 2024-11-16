Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Kadant by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KAI opened at $391.88 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.51 and a 52 week high of $422.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,950. This represents a 32.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

