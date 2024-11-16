Kevin E. Bryant Sells 48,141 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

