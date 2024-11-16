Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

KIM opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 842.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,091 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,711.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,828,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,462,000 after buying an additional 2,754,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

