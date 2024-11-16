Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $40,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Loews by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Loews by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $4,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,097,507.02. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,587 shares of company stock worth $17,586,460 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

