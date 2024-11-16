Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. CWM LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NYSE:EAT opened at $117.45 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

